Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

Make-A-Splash pool relay competitors pose for a photo after placing in the annual event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023. Due to past restrictions, this was the first time the Make-A-Splash pool relay was held in three years. The 35th Force Support Squadron hosted the event to promote and allow Airmen to participate in physical activity while building morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

