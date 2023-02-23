Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 3 of 4]

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Make-A-Splash pool relay competitors pose for a photo after placing in the annual event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023. Due to past restrictions, this was the first time the Make-A-Splash pool relay was held in three years. The 35th Force Support Squadron hosted the event to promote and allow Airmen to participate in physical activity while building morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7651497
    VIRIN: 230224-F-VB704-1001
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay
    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay
    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay
    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Fitness
    swimming competition
    35th FSS
    35th FW
    Make-A-Splash pool relay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT