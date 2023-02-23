U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Knox, Make-A-Splash pool relay competitor, strikes a pose after winning first place in two events at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023. The annual event hosted multiple swimming challenges, including individual 200- and 300-meter events and a team 300-meter relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7651498
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-VB704-1021
|Resolution:
|5504x7123
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
