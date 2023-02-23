Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 4 of 4]

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Knox, Make-A-Splash pool relay competitor, strikes a pose after winning first place in two events at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023. The annual event hosted multiple swimming challenges, including individual 200- and 300-meter events and a team 300-meter relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7651498
    VIRIN: 230224-F-VB704-1021
    Resolution: 5504x7123
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay
    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay
    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay
    Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Fitness
    swimming competition
    35th FSS
    35th FW
    Make-A-Splash pool relay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT