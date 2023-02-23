U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Knox, Make-A-Splash pool relay competitor, strikes a pose after winning first place in two events at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023. The annual event hosted multiple swimming challenges, including individual 200- and 300-meter events and a team 300-meter relay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:25 Photo ID: 7651498 VIRIN: 230224-F-VB704-1021 Resolution: 5504x7123 Size: 4.19 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa's Make-A-Splash Pool Relay [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.