NAVWAR Reserve Program Change of Command

230224-N-GC965-0062 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Capt. Frank Bantell, left, renders a salute to Capt. David Barnes, right, assumed as the commanding officer for the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program (NWRP) during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

