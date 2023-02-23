Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Reserve Program Change of Command [Image 5 of 9]

    NAVWAR Reserve Program Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    230224-N-GC965-0031 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Capt. David Barnes gives remarks during the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program (NWRP) change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Frank Bantell relieved Capt. David Barnes as the NWRP commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

