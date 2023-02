NAVWAR Reserve Program Change of Command

230224-N-GC965-0031 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Capt. David Barnes gives remarks during the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program (NWRP) change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Frank Bantell relieved Capt. David Barnes as the NWRP commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

