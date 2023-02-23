NAVWAR Reserve Program Change of Command

230224-N-GC965-00 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Doug Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) provided opening remarks during the NAVWAR Reserve Program (NWRP) change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Frank Bantell relieved Capt. David Barnes as the NWRP commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 19:19
|Photo ID:
|7651374
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-GC965-0037
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
