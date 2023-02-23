230224-N-GC965-0048 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Doug Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), left, awards Capt. David Barnes with Legion of Merit during the NAVWAR Reserve Program (NWRP) change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Capt. Frank Bantell relieved Capt. David Barnes as the NWRP commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 19:19 Photo ID: 7651376 VIRIN: 230224-N-GC965-0048 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 635.3 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVWAR Reserve Program Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.