Not your parents' NETCOM!

This command is no longer the NETCOM your parents once knew. NETCOM is a two-star operational command with global responsibility, and we engage in competition, crisis, and conflict every day. NETCOM currently supports 1.4 million endpoints worldwide. Our systems are under attack every day, and NETCOM's efforts help keep the warfighter's networks safe.

