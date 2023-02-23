Currently, NETCOM leads global operations for the Army’s portion of the DODIN, ensuring freedom of action in cyberspace while denying the same to our adversaries, and ensuring all commanders have decision advantage in support of mission command within the multi-domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 20:48
|Photo ID:
|7650175
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-HT688-433
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|642.16 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM Headquarters at Fort Huachuca [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This is not your parents’ NETCOM!
