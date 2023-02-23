NETCOM Command History

Command History:
In 1964, the US Army created the Strategic Communications Command (USASTRATCOM), which moved to Ft. Huachuca in 1967 and is later redesignated:
1973 U.S. Army Communications Command (USACC)
1984 U.S. Army Information Systems Command (USAISC)
1996 U.S. Army Signal Command
1997 9th Army Signal Command
2002 Network Enterprise Technology Command/9th Signal Command
2011 Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)
