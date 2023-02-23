Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM Command History [Image 2 of 3]

    NETCOM Command History

    FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Command History:

    In 1964, the US Army created the Strategic Communications Command (USASTRATCOM), which moved to Ft. Huachuca in 1967 and is later redesignated:

    1973 U.S. Army Communications Command (USACC)
    1984 U.S. Army Information Systems Command (USAISC)
    1996 U.S. Army Signal Command
    1997 9th Army Signal Command
    2002 Network Enterprise Technology Command/9th Signal Command
    2011 Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)

