NETCOM Command History

Command History:



In 1964, the US Army created the Strategic Communications Command (USASTRATCOM), which moved to Ft. Huachuca in 1967 and is later redesignated:



1973 U.S. Army Communications Command (USACC)

1984 U.S. Army Information Systems Command (USAISC)

1996 U.S. Army Signal Command

1997 9th Army Signal Command

2002 Network Enterprise Technology Command/9th Signal Command

2011 Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)

