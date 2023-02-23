Courtesy Photo | This command is no longer the NETCOM your parents once knew. NETCOM is a two-star...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This command is no longer the NETCOM your parents once knew. NETCOM is a two-star operational command with global responsibility, and we engage in competition, crisis, and conflict every day. NETCOM currently supports 1.4 million endpoints worldwide. Our systems are under attack every day, and NETCOM's efforts help keep the warfighter's networks safe. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.- Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, Commanding General, Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) started his most recent commander’s update brief with NETCOM’s newest truism, “This is not your parents’ NETCOM.”



“NETCOM is a two-star operational command with global responsibility, and we engage in competition, crisis, and conflict every day,” Eubank said.



Eubank brings forward the new way of thinking about how NETCOM is now perceived by the U.S. Army and its mission partners. NETCOM Soldiers, leaders and civilians impact the success of the Army’s mission, and Eubank emphasized this message as he conveyed his enthusiasm to the command’s workforce during a recent town hall held on Feb. 9.



“You are the team that matters to the Army every day,” Eubank said. “Be proud about it. I'm ecstatic to be the guy that gets to say, [I am] the CG at NETCOM [and look] where we are taking the Army.”



As Eubank expressed his gratitude to the workforce, he elaborated on the command’s success with Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), by presenting a few facts indicating there are approximately 10,000 users on AVD today. In addition, by June NETCOM anticipates the amount to double, and hopefully reaching 250,000 users by October.



Eubank also noted that everything the Army does via information technology results from NETCOM’s dedicated workforce as he commended the actions of the team in the management of services like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Google Workspace and Army 365.



“There's nobody in the Army that comes to work today that doesn't touch an IT device,” Eubank said.



Whether it's a cell phone, a computer or a Video Teleconference (VTC), suite everyone depends on technology, and that’s what makes NETCOM’s mission success a no-fail mission.



“All [personnel] touch the Army's portion of the Department of Defense Information Network, (DODIN-A), all run by you guys every day,” Eubank said. “I applaud your efforts, the things we're doing are amazing to me.”



Also speaking at the townhall was Mr. Patrick Dedham, NETCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, who addressed a plethora of initiatives being conducted by the command via its continuous improvement strategy.



NETCOM’s worldwide mission is crucial for the warfighter and Dedham expressed the importance of staying vigilant.



“Readiness is always the most important thing that we do every day,” Dedham explained. “Operate, maintain and secure the DODIN-A. That all leads to our need to [continuously improve] the network for the Army.”



Dedham highlighted NETCOM’s contributions towards the success of the Army’s Unified Network Plan (AUNP) and the Remote Capable Workforce Program (RCWP), and the importance of Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) in support of the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy.



In addition, Dedham stated many of NETCOM’s projects are all part of AUNP, which entails enterprise initiatives like, comply to connect, voice modernization, Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) Modernization and the Active Directory Restructure (ADR).



To support modernization and readiness efforts, NETCOM created the Continuous Improvement Board, which meets bi-weekly. NETCOM’s continuous improvement strategy has developed over the last few years and the results speak for themselves.



“We find talented individuals to lead small teams, to make these things happen for the Army and that's been successful,” Dedham said.



Ultimately, NETCOM is a global organization that the entire Army comes to when network solutions are needed.



“They come to this organization to solve those problems and it's the 20 or so people [from NETCOM], who are leading these small teams, and making all these important things happen for the Army,” concluded Dedham.