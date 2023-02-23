Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, tours the 6th Medical Group pharmacy at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. During the tour, Martin and the 18th AF command team had the opportunity to meet Airmen from the 6th MDG family health center, joint services health center, medical education and training office and the installation’s pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US
This work, 18th Air Force command team connects with MacDill Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Foster