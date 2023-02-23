Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force command team connects with MacDill Airmen [Image 10 of 11]

    18th Air Force command team connects with MacDill Airmen

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, takes part in a virtual reality demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. The 6th Medical Group’s virtual reality training utilizes realistic scenarios to simulate a hostile deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 7649325
    VIRIN: 230223-F-IA158-1744
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.15 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force command team connects with MacDill Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill
    18th Air Force
    Airman magazine
    Air Force
    Cory Martin
    18th AF

