Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, discusses corrosion laser applications at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2023. MacDill AFB invested in and implemented a high powered laser for corrosive paint renewal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7649317
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-IA158-1424
|Resolution:
|5712x3808
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
18th Air Force command team connects with MacDill Airmen
