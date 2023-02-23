18th Air Force command team connects with MacDill Airmen

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, along with his command team visited MacDill Air Force Base for the first time since taking command, Feb. 23.



During the visit, the 18th AF leaders met with Airmen, and saw first-hand how the 6th Air Refueling Wing and its mission partners operate.



“I’ve had the pleasure to meet with some of the installation’s highest performers,” said Martin. “Their hard work and dedication to their craft is an excellent representation of all our Airmen in the 18th AF.”



While at MacDill, the 18th AF command team inspected the installation’s new dormitories, discussed crew manning and spoke with junior enlisted Airmen.



Martin and the 18th AF command team also visited the 6th Medical Group, meeting Airmen from the family health center, joint service center, education and training office and pharmacy. In addition, the team was given demonstrations by maintenance Airmen on the installation’s corrosion laser and fuels ultrasound capabilities.



At each stop along the tour, Martin and the 18th AF command team recognized outstanding performers across the installation.



"It is both an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our new corrosion removal laser,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Catbagan. “I am eager to see what the future holds with this technology. I'm humbled to share my knowledge with Maj. Gen. Martin and am grateful he is able to share his time with us here at MacDill."



The 6th ARW looks forward to continuing to strengthen their relationship with the 18th AF and their command team as the installation continues to grow and develop.



“Our Airmen have been working 24/7 to ensure the 6th ARW’s vision of delivering hope and projecting lethality is carried out at every level,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th ARW commander. “We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our INCREDIBLE Airmen to leadership and we’re looking forward to the next visit. We will continue to CHARGE THE STORM together.”

