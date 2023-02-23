Patricia Harris, American Legion National Vice Commander, stands for a photo in front of a WC-130J Super Hercules at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. American Legion representatives visited Keesler to develop and strengthen the organization's relationship with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7649184
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-XJ860-0080
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|22.91 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
