    American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Patricia Harris, American Legion National Vice Commander, stands for a photo in front of a WC-130J Super Hercules at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. American Legion representatives visited Keesler to develop and strengthen the organization's relationship with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Super Hercules
    American Legion
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    WC-130J
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron

