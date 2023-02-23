American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB

From left, Patricia Harris, American Legion National Vice Commander, LisaMarie Mariglia, 81st Training Wing Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program Manager, Jeffrey Bankoske, 81st TRW Resilience and Community Support Coordinator, and Mike Fronabarger, American Legion Mississippi Department Commander, gather for a photo at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. American Legion representatives visited Keesler to develop and strengthen the organization's relationship with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

