    American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB [Image 2 of 7]

    American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Patricia Harris, American Legion National Vice Commander, LisaMarie Mariglia, 81st Training Wing Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program Manager, Jeffrey Bankoske, 81st TRW Resilience and Community Support Coordinator, and Mike Fronabarger, American Legion Mississippi Department Commander, gather for a photo at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. American Legion representatives visited Keesler to develop and strengthen the organization's relationship with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    American Legion
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

