American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB

American Legion representatives talk with 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. The American Legion members visited Keesler to develop and strengthen the organization's relationship with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023