    American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB [Image 1 of 7]

    American Legion representatives visit Keesler AFB

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Allen, center, 81st Training Wing commander, receives a certificate of appreciation from Patricia Harris, left, American Legion National Vice Commander, and Mike Fronabarger, right, American Legion Mississippi Department Commander, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2023. American Legion representatives visited Keesler to develop and strengthen the organization's relationship with the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

