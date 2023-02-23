Royal Air Force Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron students visited the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2023. YUAS students learned about 100th CES’s sections consisting of fire protection, emergency response and facilities engineering for RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7647909
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-AB266-0010
|Resolution:
|7642x5459
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
