    Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5]

    Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron students visited the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2023. YUAS students learned about 100th CES’s sections consisting of fire protection, emergency response and facilities engineering for RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:18
    Photo ID: 7647909
    VIRIN: 230224-F-AB266-0010
    Resolution: 7642x5459
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    Bloodyhundreth
    RAFYUAS

