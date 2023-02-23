Royal Air Force Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron students saw the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2023. YUAS students toured the installation with the help of Team Mildenhall members where they got to tour the fire department, air traffic control tower and air refueling squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:18 Photo ID: 7647907 VIRIN: 230224-F-AB266-0009 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 5.34 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.