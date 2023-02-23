Royal Air Force Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron students saw the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2023. YUAS students toured the installation with the help of Team Mildenhall members where they got to tour the fire department, air traffic control tower and air refueling squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7647907
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-AB266-0009
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall, by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS
