Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall

Royal Air Force Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron students learned about 100th Air Refueling Wing tankers with the help of Team Mildenhall members at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2023. YUAS is a Royal Air Force flying training unit that currently operates out of RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, England. One of 14 University Air Squadrons, the unit traditionally recruits students from universities across the Yorkshire and Humber region and provides bursaries for those who wish to pursue a career in the Royal Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

