Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Statler, (left) 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection, teaches a Royal Air Force Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron student how to properly use a fire hose during the base tour at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2023. YUAS students learned about 100th CES’s sections consisting of fire protection, emergency response and facilities engineering for RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

