U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Lefemine, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell superintendent, ponders ideas in the spark cell, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. Lefemine mentors and coaches service members with their innovation ideas through funding and resource challenges by offering an outside perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 19:29
|Photo ID:
|7647006
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-DX569-1044
|Resolution:
|3174x2267
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds
