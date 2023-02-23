Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Lefemine, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell superintendent, ponders ideas in the spark cell, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. Lefemine mentors and coaches service members with their innovation ideas through funding and resource challenges by offering an outside perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

