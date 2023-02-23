Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds [Image 4 of 4]

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Lefemine, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell superintendent, ponders ideas in the spark cell, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. Lefemine mentors and coaches service members with their innovation ideas through funding and resource challenges by offering an outside perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 7647006
    VIRIN: 230215-F-DX569-1044
    Resolution: 3174x2267
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Education and Training Command
    Raider Spark Cell
    Master Sgt. Anthony Lefemine
    Goodfellow Air Force Gaming Cell

