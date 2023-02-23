Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds [Image 2 of 4]

    Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Crook, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell section chief, cleans a dry erase board, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. The 17th TRW RSC was a physical and opportunistic location designed to accelerate change by transforming service members’ ideas into workplace realities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Air Education and Training Command
    innovation
    Raider Spark Cell

