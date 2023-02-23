U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Crook, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell section chief, cleans a dry erase board, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. The 17th TRW RSC was a physical and opportunistic location designed to accelerate change by transforming service members’ ideas into workplace realities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 19:29
|Photo ID:
|7647004
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-DX569-1022
|Resolution:
|4032x2880
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds
