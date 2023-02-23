Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Crook, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell section chief, and Master Sgt. Anthony Lefemine, 17th TRW RSC superintendent, review content, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. The RSC helped award eight projects a total of $450,000 for use in an approved innovation project, during this year’s annual Financial Management Board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US