    Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds [Image 3 of 4]

    Wing Innovation: Raider Spark Cell debuts with $450,000 awarded funds

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Crook, 17th Training Wing Raider Spark Cell section chief, far left, and Master Sgt. Anthony Lefemine, 17TRW RSC superintendent, far right, award Air and Space Force Gaming $25,000 from squadron innovation funds, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 23, 2023. The RSC awarded eight projects a total of $450,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 19:29
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
