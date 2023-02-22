230222-N-XU336-831

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) Second Class Scott

Campbell, from Boston, conducts a ballistic missile defense exercise aboard

USS Shiloh (CG 67) in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh regularly conducts

ballistic missile defense training to support the security of the U.S. and

its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)

