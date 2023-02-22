YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) Second Class Scott
Campbell, from Boston, conducts a ballistic missile defense exercise aboard
USS Shiloh (CG 67) in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh regularly conducts
ballistic missile defense training to support the security of the U.S. and
its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7645551
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-XU336-831
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230222-N-XU336-831 [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Naveen Fujii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
