230221-N-XU336-609

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Lt. Dustin Ruleau, from Marinette,

Wisconsin, conducts a ballistic missile defense exercise aboard USS Shiloh

(CG 67) in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh regularly conducts ballistic

missile defense training to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies

in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)

