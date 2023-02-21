YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Lt. Dustin Ruleau, from Marinette,
Wisconsin, conducts a ballistic missile defense exercise aboard USS Shiloh
(CG 67) in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh regularly conducts ballistic
missile defense training to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies
in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7645548
|VIRIN:
|230221-N-XU336-609
|Resolution:
|3628x2552
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|MARINETTE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230221-N-XU336-609 [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Naveen Fujii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT