230222-N-XU336-675

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Fire Controlman First Class Higinio

Jimenezsegura, from Harlingen, Texas, conducts a ballistic missile defense

exercise aboard USS Shiloh (CG 67) in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh

regularly conducts ballistic missile defense training to support the

security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by

Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)

Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP