YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Fire Controlman First Class Higinio
Jimenezsegura, from Harlingen, Texas, conducts a ballistic missile defense
exercise aboard USS Shiloh (CG 67) in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh
regularly conducts ballistic missile defense training to support the
security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by
Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7645549
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-XU336-675
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|HARLINGEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
