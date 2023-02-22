230222-N-XU336-775

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Ensign Lily Myers, from Erie, Pennsylvania,

conducts a ballistic missile defense exercise aboard USS Shiloh (CG 67) in

Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh regularly conducts ballistic missile

defense training to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the

Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)

