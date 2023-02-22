Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230222-N-XU336-775

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Naveen Fujii 

    USS Shiloh

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 22, 2023) Ensign Lily Myers, from Erie, Pennsylvania,
    conducts a ballistic missile defense exercise aboard USS Shiloh (CG 67) in
    Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 22. Shiloh regularly conducts ballistic missile
    defense training to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the
    Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Naveen Fujii)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 00:41
    Photo ID: 7645550
    VIRIN: 230222-N-XU336-775
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Hometown: ERIE, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230222-N-XU336-775 [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Naveen Fujii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Shiloh
    BMD

