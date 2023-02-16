19th Medical Group Airmen contain a simulated contaminated vehicle during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. The exercise consisted of MOPP gear inspections, simulated vehicle decontaminations and unidentified explosive object inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7644470
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-KQ249-1139
|Resolution:
|5955x3970
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Medical Group tests readiness with CBRN exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT