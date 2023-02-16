19th Medical Group tests readiness with CBRN exercise

19th Medical Group Airmen contain a simulated contaminated vehicle during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. The exercise consisted of MOPP gear inspections, simulated vehicle decontaminations and unidentified explosive object inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

