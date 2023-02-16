Two 19th Medical Group Airmen pose for a photo during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. All Airmen in the medical group participated in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 7644463 VIRIN: 230216-F-KQ249-1008 Resolution: 5524x3682 Size: 5.37 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Medical Group tests readiness with CBRN exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.