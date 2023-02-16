A 19th Medical Group Airman dons MOPP gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Airmen are required to complete CBRN training at least once every 18 months, though this standard is usually exceeded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 7644466 VIRIN: 230216-F-KQ249-1075 Resolution: 4811x3208 Size: 3.45 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Medical Group tests readiness with CBRN exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.