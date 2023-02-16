Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Medical Group tests readiness with CBRN exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 19th Medical Group Airman dons MOPP gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Airmen are required to complete CBRN training at least once every 18 months, though this standard is usually exceeded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    CBRN
    19th Airlift Wing
    MOPP gear
    19th Medical Group

