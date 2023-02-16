19th Medical Group tests readiness with CBRN exercise

Tech. Sgt. Maluisa Dixon and 2nd Lt. Mallory Fichera, exercise overseers, evaluate Airmen donning MOPP gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. MOPP gear is designed to protect Airmen from contamination from CBRN threats and/or attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

