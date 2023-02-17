A poster board displays numerous photos of U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kliff, during a retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. Kliff retired after serving his entire career on the Korean Peninsula, spending the rest of his years with a previous handler who adopted him. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 00:15
|Photo ID:
|7643717
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-BG120-0074
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT