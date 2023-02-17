MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats

A poster board displays numerous photos of U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kliff, during a retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. Kliff retired after serving his entire career on the Korean Peninsula, spending the rest of his years with a previous handler who adopted him. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

