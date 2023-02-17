Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats [Image 21 of 23]

    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A poster board displays numerous photos of U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kliff, during a retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. Kliff retired after serving his entire career on the Korean Peninsula, spending the rest of his years with a previous handler who adopted him. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 00:15
    Photo ID: 7643717
    VIRIN: 230217-F-BG120-0074
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Lining up for a hot-pit refuel
    Base Theater Reopens on Osan
    Base Theater Reopens on Osan
    Base Theater Reopens on Osan
    Base Theater Reopens on Osan
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats
    Black fighter pilot overcomes childhood doubts, serves in the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MWD

    military working dog

    K9

    retirement

    51 SFS

    TAGS

    MWD
    security forces
    military working dog
    K9
    retirement
    51 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT