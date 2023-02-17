MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anna Weaver, 51st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, relinquishes military working dog Kliff to Staff Sgt. Devon Reynolds, 51st SFS MWD handler, during a retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. Kliff retired after serving his entire career on the Korean Peninsula, and will go on to spend the rest of his years with a previous handler who adopted him. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
