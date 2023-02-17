MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats

U.S. Air Force military working dog, Kliff, 51st Security Forces Squadron, eats a cookie treat after officially retiring at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. After his retirement ceremony, Kliff went home with his previous handler, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Reynolds, 51st SFS MWD handler. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

