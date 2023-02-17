A poster board displays numerous photos of U.S. Air Force military working dog, Afrika, during a retirement ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. Afrika retired after serving her entire career on the Korean Peninsula, and will go on to spend the rest of her years with a previous handler who adopted her. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 00:15 Photo ID: 7643716 VIRIN: 230217-F-BG120-0073 Resolution: 3824x2547 Size: 1.28 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWDs Kliff, Afrika retire to life of toys, treats [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.