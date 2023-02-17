Backbone of the Wolf Pack: 8th MXS corrosion control section

Kyong Taek Cho (left), 8th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control section aircraft painter and Kye Man Son (right), 8th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control section aircraft painter, wash an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. The 8th MXS performs preventative corrosion maintenance on aircraft from both the 80th and the 35th Fighter Squadrons at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

