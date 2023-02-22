Backbone of the Wolf Pack: 8th MXS corrosion control section

Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea – Nestled between the scenic Korean coastline and the city of Gunsan, Kunsan Air Base is a charming sight for fighter pilots in the sky. However, as many aircraft maintenance workers can attest, the difficulties of sustaining a fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons in a dynamic environment can be difficult, with corrosion being a major factor affecting the overall health of military aircraft.



As part of the 8th Maintenance Squadron, the corrosion control team is a small section comprised of contracted Korean Nationals, who perform aircraft washes that are vital to maintaining the Wolf Pack’s flying fleet.

“Keeping aircraft clean and in good condition is essential in ensuring the safety of flight and the pilots,” said Kyong Taek Cho, 8th MXS corrosion control section aircraft painter. “The wash process guarantees aircraft are properly cleaned to reduce corrosion. The work I do is important in keeping the aircraft running, and ultimately, it helps contribute to the success of our mission.”

Anything from changing temperatures to environmental factors can bring on corrosion--a natural process of refined metals converting to more stable elements and compounds such as oxygen and hydroxide. Prolonged exposure to air starts the process, so proper maintenance is required to maintain aircraft.



To combat this, the corrosion control team executes a 30-day wash interval on all aircraft to remove dirt, grease and other damaging elements.

“I treat these aircraft like my own son,” Cho added. “Just like a father waits for his son who has gone far to return safely; I feel the same way towards these aircraft.”

Cho has worked in the corrosion control section for over 18 years alongside Haun Dok Chang, 8th MXS corrosion control section aircraft painter. Both professed a great sense of pride in their work.

“It is an honor and privilege to be part of the team that keeps our aircraft battle ready,” said Chang. “I take great pride in knowing my work can make a difference in ensuring our aircraft is safe and ready to fly.”



Together, the two are a small but integral part of mitigating the effects of a highly corrosive environment on Kunsan’s aircraft fleet.

"Mr. Cho and the other workers are vital to our section's mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Joseph Rhee, 8th MXS MFS wing corrosion manager. “[Their] work helps to ensure the aircraft remains in peak condition and are ready for action when needed."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:45 Story ID: 438898 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack: 8th MXS corrosion control section, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.