    Backbone of the Wolf Pack: 8th MXS corrosion control section [Image 9 of 9]

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack: 8th MXS corrosion control section

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 8th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control section, pose for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. The corrosion control section is composed entirely of Korean National DoD civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7643596
    VIRIN: 230217-F-HF074-1502
    Resolution: 5473x3661
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

