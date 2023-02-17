Backbone of the Wolf Pack: 8th MXS corrosion control section

Kye Man Son, 8th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control section aircraft painter, laughs while scrubbing an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2023. During the cleaning process every inch of the aircraft is thoroughly scrubbed and rinsed to better ensure the safety of the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

