U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Mission Support Group commander, Tabatha Thompson, Base Operations Support fitness and sports director, and Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, participate in the turf field ribbon cutting ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2023. The ceremony was followed by an ultimate frisbee tournament among squadrons. The field will be utilized for intramural sports as well as physical training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

