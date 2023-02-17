U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Kuc, 81st Force Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the turf field ribbon cutting ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2023. The ceremony was followed by an ultimate frisbee tournament among squadrons. The field will be utilized for intramural sports as well as physical training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:39 Photo ID: 7643393 VIRIN: 230217-F-BD983-1330 Resolution: 4830x3502 Size: 2.66 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turf Field Ribbon Cutting [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.