    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turf Field Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 9]

    Turf Field Ribbon Cutting

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 338th Training Squadron participate in an ultimate frisbee tournament following the turf field ribbon cutting ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2023. The field will be utilized for intramural sports as well as physical training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:39
    Photo ID: 7643392
    VIRIN: 230217-F-BD983-1466
    Resolution: 3948x2759
    Size: 912.64 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turf Field Ribbon Cutting [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Force Support Squadron
    Turf Field Ribbon Cutting

