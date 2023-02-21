Keesler continues base improvements

Photo By Kemberly Groue | U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Mission Support Group commander, Tabatha...... read more read more Photo By Kemberly Groue | U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Mission Support Group commander, Tabatha Thompson, Base Operations Support fitness and sports director, and Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, participate in the turf field ribbon cutting ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 17, 2023. The ceremony was followed by an ultimate frisbee tournament among squadrons. The field will be utilized for intramural sports as well as physical training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue) see less | View Image Page

Keesler has made progress with several large-scale base wide improvement projects.



After a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022, work has continued on multiple projects around the base supporting Keesler’s diverse community.



The base has an average of over 110,000 personnel, over 45,000 of which are local area retirees, using facilities each year in addition to over 4,200 students on an average day.



“There are a lot of people coming and going on base every day,” said Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Mission Support Group commander. “We have to find a way improve the facilities our permanent party, technical training students, families, and retiree population uses every single day.”



The most recent project to be completed was an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient turf field, which was officially reopened on Feb. 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.



Construction is also ongoing to the airfield and runway, fixing depressions and drainage issues. These repairs secure the safety to support the mission of the 81st Training Wing, as well as the 815th Airlift Squadron, 53rd Reconnaissance Squadron and other DOD and civilian partners across Mississippi.



Another major project is the Mississippi Cyber Technology Center, a state and local facility that will meet cybersecurity training needs for Keesler and is projected to graduate over 6,000 students per year.



“It has taken Airmen from the 81st Contracting Squadron, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron, and 81st Comptroller Squadron and others to successfully complete these projects,” said Gemeinhardt. “We have a strong team of military, civilians, and contractors getting after necessary repairs and finding innovative solutions for anything that comes down the line.”



Construction is ongoing for other projects supporting efficient mission operations, including dorm and workplace renovations, repairs to the air traffic control tower and marina dock construction.



“The people who call this base home deserve the best we can offer them,” said Gemeinhardt. “These projects uphold our priorities of taking care of our people and community and improve life for Team Keesler. We look forward to continuous improvement in FY 2023 to keep us going strong.”