U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Owen, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, moves a pallet of humanitarian cargo from the staging area to a K-Loader for transport onto a waiting aircraft in support of emergency disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 502nd LRS in coordination with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, prepared approximately 68 short tons of medical equipment for movement to Incirlik AB, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 13:59 Photo ID: 7643002 VIRIN: 022123-F-FV908-0378 Resolution: 5713x3808 Size: 10.85 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency humanitarian cargo movement to Turkey [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.