Emergency humanitarian cargo movement to Turkey

Miguel Carlos, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air freight loader, guides Vanessa Lazare, 502nd LRS air terminal element chief, center, to help move humanitarian cargo loaded on a K-Loader onto a waiting aircraft in support of emergency disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 502nd LRS in coordination with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, prepared approximately 68 short tons of medical equipment for movement to Incirlik AB, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

