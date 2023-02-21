Vanessa Lazare, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal element chief, guides humanitarian cargo onto a K-Loader for transport by a waiting aircraft in support of emergency disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 502nd LRS in coordination with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, prepared approximately 68 short tons of medical equipment for movement to Incirlik AB, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 13:58
|Photo ID:
|7643000
|VIRIN:
|022123-F-FV908-0032
|Resolution:
|7253x4835
|Size:
|27.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Emergency humanitarian cargo movement to Turkey [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT