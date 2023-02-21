Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency humanitarian cargo movement to Turkey [Image 5 of 10]

    Emergency humanitarian cargo movement to Turkey

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Owen, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, moves a pallet of humanitarian cargo from the staging area to a K-Loader for transport onto a waiting aircraft in support of emergency disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 502nd LRS in coordination with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, prepared approximately 68 short tons of medical equipment for movement to Incirlik AB, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency humanitarian cargo movement to Turkey [Image 10 of 10], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA
    502

